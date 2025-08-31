Sunday, August 31, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Religious adviser Khalid meets Pakistani high commissioner

The meeting discussed potentials and scopes of sharing education facilities between the two countries

Pakistan High Commissioner in Bangladesh Imran Haider on Sunday met with Religious Affairs Adviser Dr AFM Khalid Hossain. Photo: BSS
Update : 31 Aug 2025, 08:52 PM

Newly appointed Pakistan High Commissioner in Bangladesh Imran Haider on Sunday made a courtesy call on Interim government’s Adviser for Religious Affairs AFM Khalid Hossain at his secretariat office.

During the meeting, Dr AFM Khalid Hossain said that Bangladesh and Pakistan are the two largest Muslim-majority countries and there is a huge scope of mutual cooperation between the two countries in the fields of education, trade, information technology, human resource development and other areas. 

The adviser said the two countries can work together for the welfare of Muslim nations, Islamic religious teachings and improving the living standard of the people of South Asian countries.

“However, all these issues should be taken forward on the basis of mutual respect, dignity and amity,” he added.

The meeting also discussed the potentials and scopes of sharing education facilities between the two countries. 

The adviser greeted the new high commissioner of Pakistan with a bouquet and congratulated him on his appointment in Bangladesh.

Topics:

PakistanAFM Khalid Hossain
