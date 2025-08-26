Dhaka seeks US action after incident on New York consulate

A letter has been sent to the US State Department’s local office, the New York mayor, and local police requesting action over an incident at the Bangladesh Consulate General in New York.

The Bangladesh Consulate General disclosed this in a press release issued on Monday, reports Prothom Alo.

According to the press release, an exchange meeting was held at the consulate on Sunday to mark the first anniversary of the July Uprising. Mahfuj Alam, adviser to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, attended as chief guest, with around 150 guests from the Bangladeshi community, including students.

At the consulate’s request, the New York City Police deployed additional officers for security before the program began.

The consulate alleged that leaders and activists of the US Awami League and affiliated organizations gathered in front of the building from 5pm “with the intent to disrupt the event and attack the chief guest.” They raised anti-government slogans, used obscene language, chased arriving guests to prevent them from entering, and threw eggs, added the release.

At one point, they struck the glass door of another office in the same building, causing cracks, it said.

New York Police intervened and arrested several individuals, according to the consulate. Still images and video footage of the incidents were submitted as evidence, and police assured legal action would follow.

The press release also said: “Supporters of the fallen fascist government” surrounded the consulate with party flags until midnight “to harass and threaten the life of the chief guest.”

Despite the disruptions, police remained present throughout. The chief guest entered via a designated route, participated in the event, and left without any incident. After his departure, police cleared the area.

The consulate said there was no encounter between the chief guest and the demonstrators and claimed that “supporters of the fallen fascist government” had failed in their efforts, resorting instead to “misinformation and propaganda on social media and other platforms.”

It urged the public not to be misled by such claims.