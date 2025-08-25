Monday, August 25, 2025

Indian delegation in Dhaka for BGB-BSF DG-level border conference

The four-day DG-level conference between BGB and BSF will begin on Tuesday morning at the BGB Headquarters

Logo of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Indian Border Security Force (BSF). Photo: BSS
Update : 25 Aug 2025, 08:28 PM

A nine-member Indian delegation led by BSF Director General (DG) Daljit Singh Chawdhary has arrived in Dhaka on Monday to attend the 56th border conference. 

When the Indian delegation arrived at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka this afternoon, BGB Director General Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui welcomed the Indian delegation, said a press release of BGB.

The four-day DG-level conference between BGB and Border Security Force (BSF) of India will officially begin on Tuesday morning at the BGB Headquarters, Pilkhana, Dhaka. 

The conference will conclude on Thursday.

Topics:

Border Security Force (BSF)Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB)
