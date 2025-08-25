Rizwana: China-Bangladesh ties strengthened through culture

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan on Monday said that over the past five decades, Bangladesh and China have advanced together-strengthening trade, connectivity, and above all, people-to-people bonds.

Marking the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh-China diplomatic ties and the "Year of People-to-People Exchanges," she emphasized that the relationship between the two countries always remains beyond trade and infrastructure.

She made these remarks while inaugurating the "Radiant Stars: Lingjiatan Culture Photo Exhibition from Anhui, China" at the Bangladesh National Museum.

“Cultural diplomacy has been central to this journey. Through exchanges in art, literature, music, archaeology, and museums, we have shared not just artifacts but values, visions, and worldviews," she said.

In her speech, Rizwana described the exhibition as a dialogue between civilizations and a celebration of friendship. "Culture has been a constant, shaping our architecture, Buddhist heritage, and artistic expressions. In turn, Bangladeshi crafts, music, and literature have long been admired in China. This exhibition continues that legacy," she said.

Referring to Lingjiatan's jade artifacts, the adviser highlighted how they reflect harmony with nature and spiritual balance.

Drawing parallels with Bangladesh's ancient sites such as Mahasthangarh, Wari-Bateshwar, and Paharpur, she said the exhibition resonates deeply with Bangladesh's civilization journey and offers wisdom for addressing present-day climate challenges.

She also welcomed the memorandum of understanding signed between Bangladesh National Museum and AnHui Museum to promote joint exhibitions, expertize sharing, and academic collaboration.

Rizwana Hasan praised AnHui's donation of bronze replicas and the "Four Treasures of the Study" to the Museum's Chinese corner, calling it a lasting symbol of goodwill.

Later, the adviser visited the exhibition and Chinese corner in the National Museum.

The exhibition is now open to the public from Monday till September 25 at the Bangladesh National Museum.