CA stresses Saarc revitalization in meeting with Pakistan deputy PM

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, paid a courtesy call on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka on Saturday.

The two leaders discussed strengthening bilateral ties, boosting trade, youth-to-youth exchanges, increasing education and cultural exchanges and revitalizing regional cooperation through Saarc.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar conveyed greetings from Pakistan's Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. "Our prime minister sends you his best wishes," he told the chief adviser.

Professor Yunus warmly reciprocated, recalling past exchanges with Prime Minister Sharif.

"Every time Prime Minister Sharif and I met, we spoke about Saarc. Our visions are aligned, and Saarc remains a top priority for both of us," the chief adviser noted, while also extending greetings to the Prime Minister and the people of Pakistan.

Underscoring opportunities for collaboration and expanding trade ties, Deputy Prime Minister Dar remarked: "I feel our two economies are complementary. There are many areas where we can work together."

He also praised Professor Yunus's contributions to poverty alleviation and community empowerment, saying: "Bangladesh is fortunate to have a head of government like you, a leader who inspires the world."

During his visit to Dhaka, the Pakistani deputy prime minister also held discussions with several advisers, including those responsible for energy and commerce, and met representatives from various political parties.

The chief adviser highlighted the importance of revitalizing all potential avenues of regional and bilateral cooperation, urging progress in bilateral trade and emphasizing the role of people-to-people connections, particularly among youth.

"I encourage Saarc, and I see our relationship with Pakistan and other Saarc countries as one of the highest priorities," Professor Yunus said.

While acknowledging that some sensitive issues remain, Professor Yunus emphasized several areas of collaboration, including frequent cultural exchanges. "When Pakistani singers perform in Bangladesh, everyone appreciates their talent. That is the spirit we must build upon," he remarked.

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Dar, who is the first Pakistani foreign minister to visit Bangladesh in 13 years, shared that efforts were underway to improve connectivity, including shipping and air travel.

"By October, we hope 'Fly Jinnah' will launch direct flights between our two countries. The PIA is also expected to launch direct flights to Dhaka once the airline is privatized," he announced.

Both leaders expressed optimism that enhanced trade, deepening cultural exchange, and regional cooperation would contribute to a more stable and prosperous South Asia.

The meeting was also attended by the Chief Adviser's Special Envoy for International Affairs, Lutfey Siddiqi.