Russian House Dhaka holds gala concert for Russian National Flag Day

Dhaka: The Russian House in Dhaka organized a gala concert on Friday to mark the National Flag Day of the Russian Federation, showcasing a fusion of Russian and Bangladeshi cultural traditions and highlighting the friendship between the two nations.

The Rabindra Sarobar Amphitheater hosted the event, which began with speeches by a Dhaka City Corporation representative and the Russian embassy’s minister-counsellor, who stressed the significance of national symbols and the Russian tricolor as an emblem of national identity and sovereignty.

The cultural program featured performances by renowned Bangladeshi musical groups. Student ensemble Akash’Co performed Russian compositions, while the popular rock band Shonar Bangla Circus presented a mix of Russian pieces and original Bengali works. A 31-metre Russian flag was solemnly paraded through the audience, creating a moving moment for attendees.

Guests also had the opportunity to take photographs with Russian state symbols and receive commemorative souvenirs.

Ekaterina Semenova, minister-counsellor of the Russian embassy, said, “This concert was not only a celebration of the Russian national flag but also a bridge for cultural interaction between our countries. We thank our Bangladeshi friends for their warm reception and joint celebration.”

The event drew representatives of the diplomatic corps, government agencies, students, and around 8,000 local residents, who praised the organization and its role in strengthening Russian-Bangladeshi relations. The strong turnout underscored the public’s interest in Russian culture and reinforced the ties between the two nations.