Sakhawat calls for Chinese investment in ports, ship-building

According to an official handout, measures taken to procure two more vessels through BSC’s own funds to enhance capacity

Brigadier General (Retd) M Sakhawat Hussain. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 19 Aug 2025, 11:54 PM

Labour and Employment and Shipping Adviser Brigadier General (Retd) Dr M Sakhawat Hussain has urged China to invest in Bangladesh’s port infrastructure and growing ship building sectors.

He made the call during a meeting with Chinese officials at the China’s Ministry of Transport on Monday, according to an official handout issued on Tuesday.

The adviser told the meeting that a government-to-government (G2G) deal is underway to procure four ships from China for the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC).

Apart from this, measures have been taken to procure two more vessels through BSC’s own funds to enhance capacity of the organization.

The fast-tracked procurement is being carried out through Jingjiang Nanyang Shipbuilding Co Ltd. while three additional ships are expected to be procured soon.

In response, Chinese officials assured of extending full cooperation in strengthening Bangladesh’s port and shipbuilding sectors. 

Both the sides also agreed to explore joint initiatives between Mongla Port Authority and China’s Port of Yantai to improve port facilities and operations.

Highlighting the challenges posed by siltation in Bangladesh’s rivers, the adviser sought China’s support in river management, particularly in technology transfer and knowledge sharing. 

The Chinese side pledged to provide necessary assistance in this area.

Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC)Bangladesh-China RelationsBrigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hussain
