Pakistan high commissioner presents credentials to president of Bangladesh

The high commissioner of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Bangladesh, Imran Haider, on Tuesday presented his credentials to the president of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, Mohammed Shahabuddin, at a solemn ceremony held at the president’s office, Bangabhaban.

During the meeting, the high commissioner conveyed greetings and best wishes from the leadership and people of Pakistan to the president and the brotherly people of Bangladesh.

He noted that relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh are deeply rooted in shared history, common faith, and cultural affinities, and emphasized that Pakistan looks forward to further strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Welcoming the high commissioner, the president felicitated him on his appointment and assured full support in the discharge of his diplomatic responsibilities. He also expressed his best wishes for the high commissioner’s successful tenure in Bangladesh.