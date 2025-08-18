NCP presses for immediate start of expat voter registration

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has demanded the immediate launch of the online voter registration process for expatriates, expressing dissatisfaction over the lack of effective initiatives to bring nearly 15 million Bangladeshi expatriates under registration within three weeks. Party leaders warned that the delay has left the entire process uncertain.

The remarks came on Sunday at press conference organized by the NCP Diaspora Alliance in Paris, France.

The written statement was presented by Tariq Adnan Moon, coordinator (Operations) of the NCP Diaspora Alliance. Central member and Europe representative Omar Dhali, along with Sakhawat Hossain Turag, convener of the Diaspora Alliance Germany, also responded to journalists’ questions.

The press conference highlighted the main challenges of organizing voting through postal ballots.

Their demands include starting expatriate voter registration activities by September 16, ensuring adequate technical capacity for the online platform, and enforcing mandatory e-KYC, facial recognition, and the use of foreign phone numbers. They also called for supplying three envelopes for each voter (a return envelope, a secret envelope, and an envelope containing voter guidelines), finalizing the allocation of symbols at least 40 days before the main polling to reduce postal ballot cancellations, and the quick publication of the candidate list online.