Palestinian envoy expresses gratitude to Bangladesh

Yousef Ramadan requested Bangladesh authorities to consider importing more Palestinian products to Bangladesh

File image of Yousef SY Ramadan. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 17 Aug 2025, 08:17 PM

Palestine Ambassador to Bangladesh, Yousef Ramadan, on Sunday, expressed his profound gratitude to the people of Bangladesh for their continued support to the people of his country.

Mentioning the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the ambassador said: "There is no food, no medicine. Children are the main victims."

The ambassador made the comment as he called on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State House Jamuna on Sunday.

“The government of Bangladesh has been a great support to Palestine. Many Bangladeshi people are sending money for food and medicine. Our people know this aid is coming from Bangladesh. We are truly grateful,” he said.

Ambassador Yousef Ramadan thanked the Bangladesh government for joining other Muslim countries to condemn "Greater Israel" map announcement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The ambassador requested Bangladesh authorities consider importing more Palestinian products to Bangladesh.

Ambassador Ramadan also expressed his support for the interim government and wished it every success.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus reaffirmed Bangladesh’s solidarity with Palestine. “Our people stand with you. The government will continue its support,” he said.

He also expressed his hope for recognition of Palestine by more countries in the coming days and the ultimate goal of a viable two-state solution.

Topics:

Muhammad YunusPalestine
