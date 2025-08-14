Shafiqul: BD workers to enjoy similar social benefits, protection like Malaysians

Bangladeshi workers living in Malaysia will now enjoy social benefits and protections similar to those of Malaysian workers, while efforts continue to regularize undocumented Bangladeshis in the country, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said on Thursday.

“It’s a very fruitful visit. It's a landmark official visit which helped make the existing friendly relations between the two countries stronger and take the partnership to a new height,” Alam told reporters at the Foreign Service Academy, referring to Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus’ recently concluded three-day visit to Malaysia.

Bangladesh also raised the issue of new recruitment, identifying security guards and caregivers as two prospective areas, the press secretary added, expressing hope that progress would be seen soon.

Shafiqul said Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim spoke to the chief adviser over the phone as Prof Yunus and the Bangladesh delegation arrived at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Wednesday evening.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim exchanged pleasantries with Prof Yunus, saying he would now discuss the bilateral issues addressed at the delegation-level meeting in the Malaysian cabinet.

The chief adviser thanked his longtime friend, the Malaysian prime minister, for hosting the landmark visit. The Malaysian prime minister noted that the visit strengthened the Malaysia-Bangladesh relationship that has been forged since diplomatic ties were established in 1972.

“This opens up new opportunities for cooperation for the common benefit, particularly in advancing good relations and economic growth in the fields of defense, energy, strategic and international studies, capacity development in semiconductor technology, as well as trade promotion,” Shafiqul said.

“I feel much honored to see the achievements and positive development of the bilateral Malaysia-Bangladesh relationship, particularly in strengthening the strategic and high-impact multi-sector cooperation,” said Malaysian Home Affairs Minister Saifuddin Nasution bin Ismail.

He said the official visit was not just a diplomatic event, but a turning point for a range of initiatives, including the signing of five MoUs and the exchange of three notes covering defense, energy, halal, research, education, semiconductor, and the blue economy.

The home minister said that this demonstrates the commitment of both countries to design a more progressive, inclusive, and mutually beneficial future. He added that the implementation of the Multiple Entry Visa (MEV) for Bangladeshi workers in Malaysia allows legal workers to return home to visit families and re-enter Malaysia without applying for a new visa each time.

“This step is a symbol of Malaysia's appreciation for the immense contribution of Bangladeshis, who have not only driven various economic sectors, but have also become part of the large community of the country,” said Saifuddin.

He added that MEV reflects Malaysia's pioneering approach in managing foreign workers in a more friendly, inclusive, and progressive manner.

As the ministry responsible for domestic security and immigration, the Malaysian home minister said it closely monitors developments in Myanmar and their implications for regional stability.

Malaysia also acknowledged Bangladesh’s crucial role in addressing the refugee issue, particularly concerning the Rohingya community, and said it will continue supporting solution efforts through diplomatic and multilateral cooperation. “KDN (Ministry of Home Affairs) believes that regional peace can only be achieved through close Asean cooperation and international support. In this regard, KDN supports the Asean peaceful mission to Myanmar, led by the foreign minister along with regional partners, to hold dialogue with stakeholders for sustainable solutions,” he said.

The minister added that his ministry will continue ensuring that policies and agreements are implemented smoothly, including the management of foreign workers, border security, and monitoring of MoU execution.

He said these diplomatic ties have real impacts on citizens of both countries—from job opportunities and skills development to joint economic growth.

“I believe, with a strong foundation built, Malaysia and Bangladesh can go further as regional and global strategic partners, guided by mutual respect, trust, and a willingness to share benefits,” Saifuddin said.