US chargé d’Affaires meets Ali Riaz

Professor Ali Riaz, Vice Chair of the National Consensus Commission, met with Tracy Ann Jacobson, the United States chargé d’Affaires, and said they had inquired about the ongoing reforms and their progress.

The meeting, held on Tuesday at her residence in Gulshan, took place at the invitation of the American diplomat.

According to meeting sources, discussions covered state reforms, the upcoming national election, the Commission’s national charter, and dialogue among political parties.

Ali Riaz said that they attended the meeting at the embassy’s invitation, accompanied by Monir Haider, special assistant to the chief adviser and Commission member.

Another Commission member, Professor Badiul Alam Majumdar, told Bangla Tribune that Vice-President Ali Riaz had attended to discuss reform initiatives.

Eric Gillan, political counsellor at the US Embassy, was also present at the meeting.

Notably, in the past two days, Tracy Ann Jacobson has also held meetings with representatives of the National Citizen Party and Islami Andolan.