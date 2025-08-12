Adviser: Amended labour law to include strict ban on forced labour

Labour and Employment Adviser Brigadier General (Retd) M Sakhawat Hussain on Tuesday said that strict provisions will be kept in the amended labour law to prohibit forced labour.

"The ILO's (International Labour Organisation) advice and the European Action Plan are being included in the amended labour law. The ILO Conventions 138 and 182 have been ratified to stop child labour. The process of ratifying Conventions 155, 187 and 190 for occupational safety is underway," he said.

Sakhawat, made the remarks during a meeting with Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Saida Shinichi.

He said that Bangladesh took responsibility as the new coordinating country of the ASPAG countries in a recent meeting held with the labour ministers of the Asia-Pacific Group (ASPG) countries in Geneva.

Terming the responsibility received from Japan as historically significant, the adviser announced plans to hold a regional conference of ASPAG labour ministers within this year.

He also sought Japanese support to upgrade the National Occupational Health and Safety Training Institute in Rajshahi to international standards.

Regarding the ship breaking industry and Bangladesh's candidacy for the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), the adviser said that several shipyards have obtained green certificates in compliance with the Hong Kong Convention, adding: "The government will also help the remaining shipyards to bring them to international standards."

Besides, the government sought Japanese support for Bangladesh's candidacy in Category 'C' of the IMO Council for the 2026-27 term, he said.

The Japanese ambassador discussed in detail the national action plan for amending the labour law with the prohibition of forced labour and the development of the ship breaking industry.

He also discussed the construction of a dockyard at Matarbari and the National Port Strategy in Chittagong Port.

The ambassador said that mutual trust and cooperation from the Japanese government will always continue.