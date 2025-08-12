Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

CA Yunus joins luncheon hosted by Malaysian PM

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim hosted the luncheon in honour of Chief Adviser Prof Yunus

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus joined Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for lunch at his residence in Putrajaya. Photo: Facebook/Chief Adviser GOB
Update : 12 Aug 2025, 12:08 PM

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus joined Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for lunch at the residence of the latter in Putrajaya on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim hosted the luncheon in honour of Chief Adviser Prof Yunus.

Members of the Malaysian Cabinet and the chief adviser's entourage joined the luncheon.

On the occasion, the Bangladesh chief adviser and the Malaysian premier enjoyed a colourful cultural function performed by local artists.

Earlier in the day, when Prof Yunus arrived at the Prime Minister's residence, he was greeted by school students.

The chief adviser arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Monday evening on a three-day state visit at the invitation of the Malaysian prime minister.

Topics:

Muhammad YunusAnwar IbrahimBangladesh-Malaysia relations
Read More

Bangladesh, Malaysia leaders agree to deepen partnership

Yunus seeks Malaysia’s support in resolving Rohingya crisis

Prof Yunus urges Malaysia to keep doors open for Bangladeshi workers

Anwar Ibrahim: Malaysia concerned with Bangladesh’s burden to cater Rohingyas

Bangladesh, Malaysia sign 5 MoUs, exchange 3 notes on energy, defence and more

Prof Yunus holds official talks with Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim

Latest News

331 local organizations apply to observe upcoming elections

US chargé d’Affaires meets Ali Riaz

Family of journalist Tuhin places 7-point demand

Nahid: Concessions made in July Declaration, not on Charter

Fakhrul: Falsehood being made against BNP

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x