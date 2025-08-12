CA Yunus joins luncheon hosted by Malaysian PM

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus joined Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for lunch at the residence of the latter in Putrajaya on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim hosted the luncheon in honour of Chief Adviser Prof Yunus.

Members of the Malaysian Cabinet and the chief adviser's entourage joined the luncheon.

On the occasion, the Bangladesh chief adviser and the Malaysian premier enjoyed a colourful cultural function performed by local artists.

Earlier in the day, when Prof Yunus arrived at the Prime Minister's residence, he was greeted by school students.

The chief adviser arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Monday evening on a three-day state visit at the invitation of the Malaysian prime minister.