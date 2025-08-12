Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

India bans jute goods import from Bangladesh via land routes

The restricted items include both bleached and unbleached woven jute fabrics, jute twine and rope, as well as jute sacks and bags

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 12 Aug 2025, 10:04 AM

India has imposed a ban on the import of specific jute products and ropes from Bangladesh through all land ports, effective immediately.

According to a notification issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), these imports will now be permitted only via the Nhava Sheva Seaport in Maharashtra.

“Imports from Bangladesh shall not be allowed from any land port on the India-Bangladesh Border," the notification stated, further adding: "Import of certain goods from Bangladesh to India is regulated with immediate effect."

The restricted items include both bleached and unbleached woven jute fabrics, jute twine and rope, as well as jute sacks and bags, reports NDTV.

A similar move was made earlier on June 27, when India restricted the import of various jute and woven fabric products from Bangladesh through land routes, while still allowing entry through Nhava Sheva.

Previous restrictions were also announced in April and May.

On May 17, India placed port limitations on imports of ready-made garments and processed foods from Bangladesh.

On April 9, the country revoked a transhipment facility previously granted to Bangladesh for exports to regions including the Middle East and Europe, with the exception of Nepal and Bhutan.

Topics:

Bangladesh-IndiaJute Export
Read More

Foreign adviser: Dhaka always wanted a good working relationship with Delhi

India to send burn-specialist medical team to Dhaka

India restricts land-route imports of certain Bangladeshi jute and other products

Delhi for dialogue with Bangladesh in 'conducive' environment

India: Dhaka, Delhi ties forged through shared experiences, sacrifices

Rizvi: Indian policymakers conspiring to rehabilitate fugitive Awami League

Latest News

331 local organizations apply to observe upcoming elections

US chargé d’Affaires meets Ali Riaz

Family of journalist Tuhin places 7-point demand

Nahid: Concessions made in July Declaration, not on Charter

Fakhrul: Falsehood being made against BNP

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x