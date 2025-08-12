India bans jute goods import from Bangladesh via land routes

India has imposed a ban on the import of specific jute products and ropes from Bangladesh through all land ports, effective immediately.

According to a notification issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), these imports will now be permitted only via the Nhava Sheva Seaport in Maharashtra.

“Imports from Bangladesh shall not be allowed from any land port on the India-Bangladesh Border," the notification stated, further adding: "Import of certain goods from Bangladesh to India is regulated with immediate effect."

The restricted items include both bleached and unbleached woven jute fabrics, jute twine and rope, as well as jute sacks and bags, reports NDTV.

A similar move was made earlier on June 27, when India restricted the import of various jute and woven fabric products from Bangladesh through land routes, while still allowing entry through Nhava Sheva.

Previous restrictions were also announced in April and May.

On May 17, India placed port limitations on imports of ready-made garments and processed foods from Bangladesh.

On April 9, the country revoked a transhipment facility previously granted to Bangladesh for exports to regions including the Middle East and Europe, with the exception of Nepal and Bhutan.