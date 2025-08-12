Prof Yunus holds official talks with Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday morning held bilateral talks at Malaysia's administrative capital Putrajaya and discussed ways to strengthen the relationship in diverse areas of mutual benefit.

During the official talks, the two leaders reviewed the progress in diverse areas and outlined steps towards elevating the relations between Dhaka and Kuala Lumpur to a new height.

Both in the "restricted meeting and delegation-level meeting", they reviewed the progress of Bangladesh-Malaysia relations, particularly in the areas of trade and investment, labour, education and tourism.

The discussions also included regional and international developments of mutual interest, including the repatriation of the Rohingyas.

The two leaders are scheduled to witness the signing of MoUs and exchange notes, after which they will address a joint press conference.

The five MoUs are likely to be signed on defence cooperation, energy cooperation, formation of Business Councils (FBCCI and NCCIM), Cooperation between BMCCI and Malaysian institution MIMOS and Cooperation between Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) and Malaysian Institute of Strategic and International Studies (ISIS).

In addition, there are possibilities of a total of three exchanges of notes between the two countries on cooperation in the halal ecosystem, higher education and diplomatic training academy.



Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul, Energy Adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan, National Security Adviser Dr Khalilur Rahman, Chief Adviser’s Special Envoy on International Affairs Lutfey Siddiqi, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Executive Chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun, SDGs Affairs Principal Coordinator Lamiya Morshed, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam and Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam are accompanying the Chief Adviser during the visit that will see a series of other meetings in addition to bilateral talks.