CA Yunus in Kuala Lumpur for talks with Malaysian PM

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus is in Kuala Lumpur for official talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday morning. The discussions will focus on reviewing progress in various areas and exploring ways to elevate bilateral relations between Dhaka and Kuala Lumpur to new heights.

Prof Yunus arrived in Kuala Lumpur Monday evening at 7:50 pm (local time). On Tuesday morning, he will be formally welcomed at the Perdana Putra Complex, Putrajaya—the administrative capital—before private and delegation-level meetings with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The Prime Minister will receive the Chief Adviser, who will inspect the guard of honor as the national anthems of both countries are played. Following introductions of the respective delegations and the signing of the guest book, the leaders will engage in bilateral talks. Afterward, they will witness the exchange of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and notes of cooperation, and address a joint press conference.

Key agenda items include the recruitment of Bangladeshi workers and professionals in Malaysia, ensuring their rights and benefits, and enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, education, tourism, and defence. Officials emphasized that migration and visa-related matters will receive special attention.

Malaysia, one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic economies, warmly welcomed Prof Yunus and his delegation upon their arrival. The Chief Adviser’s visit is at the invitation of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and marks a reciprocal gesture following the Malaysian leader’s official visit to Bangladesh in October 2024.

During the visit, the two leaders are expected to review bilateral relations since their establishment in 1972, with particular focus on strengthening cooperation through the signing of several MoUs in defence, energy, strategic studies, capacity building in semiconductors, and trade promotion. Additionally, exchanges of notes will cover diplomatic training, higher education, and the halal ecosystem.

Trade between Bangladesh and Malaysia reached $2.92 billion in 2024, up 5.1% from the previous year. Bangladesh remains Malaysia’s second-largest trading partner and export destination in South Asia, with key Malaysian exports including petroleum products, palm oil, and chemicals, and imports from Bangladesh comprising textiles, footwear, and manufactures.

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam described the visit as a “very crucial and action-packed” step toward deepening bilateral ties. He noted plans to pursue Malaysian cooperation in new sectors such as deep-sea fishing and electric vehicle manufacturing through joint ventures.

Director General (Public Diplomacy) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Shah Asif Rahman highlighted Bangladesh’s intention to push for ASEAN Sectoral Dialogue Partner status and entry into the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) during the visit. He also emphasized calls for ASEAN countries to play a more active role in the repatriation of Rohingya refugees.

On Wednesday, Prof Yunus is scheduled to deliver a public lecture and will be conferred an Honorary Doctorate in Social Business by Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM). He will also engage with the Yunus Social Business Centre community and participate in a program organized jointly by UKM.

Accompanying the Chief Adviser are key advisers and officials, including Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, Expatriates’ Welfare Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul, Energy Adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan, National Security Adviser Dr Khalilur Rahman, Special Envoy Lutfey Siddiqi, BIDA Executive Chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun, and Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam.

Prof Yunus will attend a business forum organized by the Bangladesh High Commission, BIDA, and Malaysia’s Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI), where the formation of the Bangladesh-Malaysia Joint Business Council will be announced.

The visit also includes several courtesy meetings and official dinners, with plans for separate discussions involving Malaysian ministers on labor, agriculture, fisheries, and sports.

Prof Yunus is expected to return to Dhaka on Wednesday night, concluding what is anticipated to be a highly productive and strategic visit.