Dutch envoy lauds CA Yunus for steering Bangladesh through transitional period

Outgoing Head of Mission of the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Andre Carstens has commended Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus for his leadership over the past year, particularly in steering Bangladesh through a transitional period following the ouster of the previous regime.

Carstens, who has been Charge D’Affaires of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Bangladesh since 2025, paid a farewell visit to the chief adviser at the State Guest House Jamuna on Wednesday.

He highlighted Yunus' efforts in fostering democratic reforms and national unity. "People will remember you," Carstens said.

Carstens also praised the recently unveiled ‘July Declaration’, describing it as a pivotal step in ‘bridging’ the nation's historical context with the aspirations of the July uprising, said Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam.

The envoy referred to the chief adviser's announcement of the election timeline as ‘perfect’, indicating it sets the country on a path toward general elections.

They discussed the ongoing Rohingya crisis and the forthcoming international conference on the issue, scheduled to be held in September.

The conference aims to address the humanitarian and political challenges faced by the Rohingya refugees.

In a gesture of solidarity, Carstens presented Prof Yunus with lyrics that he wrote celebrating the spirit of the July uprising led by Bangladesh's Gen-Z.

The lyrics, which Carstens put to music originally written by George Harrison for the song ‘Bangladesh’, recorded and accompanied by a video, was shared during the meeting.