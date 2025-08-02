Saturday, August 02, 2025

Jacobson: Joint military exercise symbolizes strong Bangladesh-US ties

Exercise brings together personnel from Indo-Pacific Command and Bangladesh Armed Forces, in integrated training activities including medical training, patrolling, marksmanship, swimming and diving, and close quarters combat

Photo: UNB
Update : 02 Aug 2025, 07:41 PM

US Chargé d’ Affaires Ambassador Tracey Jacobson said that the recently concluded joint military exercise "Tiger Shark" stands as a testament to the enduring partnership between Bangladesh and the United States, highlighting their shared commitment to regional peace, stability, and security in the Indo-Pacific.

The bilateral military exercise was designed to enhance regional security cooperation, improve interoperability and build mutual capacity between the armed forces of both nations. 

“This joint military exercise reaffirms our commitment to a safer, stronger and more prosperous Indo-Pacific. It also symbolizes the strong US-Bangladesh partnership,” said Jacobson marking the conclusion of the joint military exercise.

The exercise brings together personnel from the United States Indo-Pacific Command and the Bangladesh Armed Forces, engaging in a range of integrated training activities including medical training, patrolling, marksmanship, swimming and diving, and close quarters combat.  

In addition to tactical training, Tiger Shark features subject matter expert exchanges, joint planning sessions and simulation exercises.

These engagements help facilitate a coordinated approach to future regional challenges in the Indo-Pacific.  

US Indo-Pacific Command is America’s oldest and largest combatant command, overseeing US military activities across the Asia-Pacific region and working with partners to promote regional peace and stability. 

Topics:

Bangladesh Armed ForcesUS-Bangladesh Relations
