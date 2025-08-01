Friday, August 01, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

US tariff on Bangladeshi goods to take effect on August 8

Certain products will be exempt if shipped before 12:01am ET on August 7 and cleared from US warehouses by October 5

US-Bangladesh flag. Photo: collected
Update : 01 Aug 2025, 10:09 PM

The United States will enforce a 20% counter-tariff on Bangladeshi products from 10:01am Bangladesh time on August 8, the White House confirmed Thursday.

The decision follows an executive order signed by US President Donald Trump, which stipulates the tariff will take effect seven days after signing, excluding the signing day.

In Eastern Time, the enforcement begins at 12:01am on the same date. Goods arriving in the US or released from warehouses after the deadline will be subject to the new rate.

Certain products will be exempt if shipped before 12:01am ET on August 7 and cleared from US warehouses by October 5.

The rate was reduced from a previously declared 35% counter-tariff, announced on July 31.

In April, Trump had initially threatened tariffs of up to 37% on exports from Bangladesh and several other countries over the US trade deficit. The move was suspended for three months to allow negotiations, which concluded with the reduced rate.

The US is Bangladesh’s largest market for ready-made garments, importing around $8 billion annually, while Bangladesh imports about $2 billion in goods from the US.

Topics:

Bangladesh-US RelationsTariff
Read More

BNP welcomes US tariff cut as ‘good news’

Khasru terms US tariff cut on Bangladeshi products a satisfactory development

BGMEA chief: Bangladesh still well-placed in US after tariff adjustment

Adviser: Bangladesh to retain competitive edge under new 20% US tariff

Khalilur: Reduced US tariff a major win for garment sector

Yunus hails diplomatic victory in US tariff talks

Latest News

Two groups of July Warriors clash; Shahbagh blockade ends

BNP welcomes US tariff cut as ‘good news’

DMP investigating Basundhara residential area ‘conspiratorial meeting’

Former adviser Yasmeen Murshed laid to rest at Banani Graveyard

Retailers flout LPG price cap, charge Tk150–200 more despite BERC order

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x