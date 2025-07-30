Trump tariffs: Third round of Dhaka-Washington talks underway

Bangladesh and the United States formally commenced the third round of talks on tariff-related issues in Washington on Tuesday, aiming to deepen bilateral trade cooperation.

The formal session of the negotiations began at 2pm local time, following an informal discussion held from 12:30pm.

The talks were scheduled to continue until 5:30pm and resume again at 9am on Wednesday.

Led by Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin, the Bangladesh delegation arrived in Washington earlier in the day. The team includes Dr Khalilur Rahman, national security adviser to the chief adviser and High Representative on Rohingya Affairs; Commerce Secretary Mahbubur Rahman; and Additional Secretary of the Commerce Ministry Dr Nazneen Kauser Chowdhury.

Officials from various ministries and departments in Dhaka are also joining the discussions virtually.

The US side is headed by Assistant Trade Representative Brendan Lynch, accompanied by senior officials from the trade and customs departments.

The Embassy of Bangladesh in Washington is coordinating the overall process of the tariff negotiations.