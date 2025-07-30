Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Trump tariffs: Third round of Dhaka-Washington talks underway

Officials from various ministries and departments in Dhaka are also joining the discussions virtually

Photo: UNB
Update : 30 Jul 2025, 10:11 AM

Bangladesh and the United States formally commenced the third round of talks on tariff-related issues in Washington on Tuesday, aiming to deepen bilateral trade cooperation.

The formal session of the negotiations began at 2pm local time, following an informal discussion held from 12:30pm.

The talks were scheduled to continue until 5:30pm and resume again at 9am on Wednesday.

Led by Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin, the Bangladesh delegation arrived in Washington earlier in the day. The team includes Dr Khalilur Rahman, national security adviser to the chief adviser and High Representative on Rohingya Affairs; Commerce Secretary Mahbubur Rahman; and Additional Secretary of the Commerce Ministry Dr Nazneen Kauser Chowdhury.

Officials from various ministries and departments in Dhaka are also joining the discussions virtually.

The US side is headed by Assistant Trade Representative Brendan Lynch, accompanied by senior officials from the trade and customs departments.

The Embassy of Bangladesh in Washington is coordinating the overall process of the tariff negotiations.

Topics:

Bangladesh-US RelationsSk Bashir Uddin
Read More

Third round of Bangladesh-US trade talks set to start in Washington

Bangladesh reaffirms zero tolerance for terrorism in meeting with US envoy

Bangladesh, US armies launch 6-day joint exercise Tiger Lightning in Sylhet

USTR invites Bangladesh to resume tariff talks on July 29

Adviser: Bangladesh awaits US response to letter on tariff

Bashir seeks UN support to bring back golden past of jute

Latest News

Dhaka’s air quality remains moderate, with AQI of 88

Five products to be hit by Trump's incoming tariffs

Huge quake off Russia sparks Pacific tsunami warnings

US opposing a major conference is hardly surprising

July National Charter: A blueprint for democratic rebirth

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x