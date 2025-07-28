Saudi Arabia invites Yunus to attend Future Investment Initiative conference

Saudi Arabia has invited Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus to attend the ninth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII9) conference, to be held in Riyadh from October 27 to 30.

Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Dr Abdullah Zafer bin Abiyah handed the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman to the chief adviser during a meeting at the State Guest House Jamuna on Sunday, said the chief adviser’s Press Wing on Monday.

This is the first time a head of government from Bangladesh has been invited to the annual event, which has been held since 2017.

The chief adviser thanked the Saudi crown prince for the invitation to the event, which he said he will actively consider joining.

Yunus also thanked the Saudi crown prince for accepting an invitation to visit Bangladesh on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh-Saudi Arabia diplomatic relations.