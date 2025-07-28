Bangladesh reaffirms zero tolerance on terrorism in meeting with US envoy

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam has said that Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus informed the United States that the interim government maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

Speaking at a briefing on Monday at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka, the press secretary said US Chargé d’Affaires Tracy Ann Jacobson met with the chief adviser earlier in the day.

“It was a very cordial meeting,” he said. “They discussed US tariffs, counterterrorism efforts, preparations for the upcoming election, and the ongoing dialogues initiated by the Consensus Commission.”

According to Shafiqul, Dr Yunus conveyed that counterterrorism is the highest priority for the interim government. “He told the Chargé d’Affaires in clear terms that this government has zero tolerance when it comes to terrorists,” he said.

The press secretary also noted that a Bangladeshi delegation is flying to the United States on Monday night for tariff negotiations. “We hope the talks will conclude on a positive note,” he said.

A group of business representatives will accompany the delegation, although they will not be directly involved in the discussions.