Monday, July 28, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Bangladesh reaffirms zero tolerance on terrorism in meeting with US envoy

According to Shafiqul, Dr Yunus conveyed to the US chargé d’Affaires that counterterrorism is the highest priority for the interim government

Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 28 Jul 2025, 03:14 PM

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam has said that Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus informed the United States that the interim government maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

Speaking at a briefing on Monday at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka, the press secretary said US Chargé d’Affaires Tracy Ann Jacobson met with the chief adviser earlier in the day.

“It was a very cordial meeting,” he said. “They discussed US tariffs, counterterrorism efforts, preparations for the upcoming election, and the ongoing dialogues initiated by the Consensus Commission.”

According to Shafiqul, Dr Yunus conveyed that counterterrorism is the highest priority for the interim government. “He told the Chargé d’Affaires in clear terms that this government has zero tolerance when it comes to terrorists,” he said.

The press secretary also noted that a Bangladeshi delegation is flying to the United States on Monday night for tariff negotiations. “We hope the talks will conclude on a positive note,” he said.

A group of business representatives will accompany the delegation, although they will not be directly involved in the discussions.

Topics:

Muhammad YunusBangladesh-US RelationsShafiqul Alam
Read More

Govt to train 150,000 police for election duty from September

Yunus reviews law and order, election preparations

CA Yunus: Doctors are the heroes of the July uprising

Yunus thanks foreign medical teams for treating jet crash victims

Yunus seeks Malaysia’s support for Bangladesh’s Asean membership

12 projects get Ecnec nod

Latest News

Govt to train 150,000 police for election duty from September

3 districts to face power outage on Friday

Bus services on Chapainawabganj-Rajshahi route halted over attack on driver

Fakhrul: Tarique working to reshape Bangladesh through collective efforts

United Finance reports 6% profit growth in H1 of 2025

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x