Yunus thanks foreign medical teams for treating jet crash victims

A delegation of 21 physicians and nurses from Singapore, China, and India met with Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus on Sunday at the State Guest House Jamuna, during which Yunus thanked them for their help in treating the victims of last week's jet crash at Milestone School and College.

The international medical teams are currently in Dhaka to provide specialized healthcare services to victims of the plane crash.

During the meeting, Yunus expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the rapid response and medical support extended by these healthcare professionals.

He commended their dedication and solidarity at a time of national crisis and emphasised the importance of international cooperation in emergency healthcare.

“These teams have come not just with their skills, but with their hearts,” said Yunus. “Their presence reaffirms our shared humanity and the value of global partnerships in times of tragedy,” he added.

The medical teams have been working alongside local healthcare professionals to ensure critical treatment and trauma care for the injured, many of whom are young children.

The chief adviser also acknowledged the swift diplomatic coordination that enabled the teams to arrive and begin their work without delay.

He assured the visiting professionals of the government’s full support in facilitating their mission.

The chief adviser also urged the physicians to maintain long-term connections with Bangladesh, even virtually, for institutional collaboration, medical education exchange, and sustained engagement in capacity building and innovation in the healthcare sector.

He emphasized that such partnerships could lay the foundation for lasting cooperation in public health and emergency preparedness.

Health Adviser Nurjahan Begum thanked the physicians and nurses for extending their hand during this difficult time.

Prof Sayedur Rahman, special assistant to the chief adviser for the Health Ministry, said that many lives were saved as the foreign physicians rushed immediately.

At the meeting, Prof Dr Md Nashir Uddin, director, National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (NIBPS), said that it has been proven again that doctors are without borders.

Ten members from Singapore, eight from China, and four from India were present at the meeting.

Among others, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen and the Singapore head of mission in Dhaka were also present.

'India willing to provide any further support Bangladesh may need'

During the interaction with the chief adviser, the Indian medical team said they came to Dhaka following Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s offer to provide all possible support to Bangladesh for the early recovery of the Milestone victims.

“India is willing to extend any further support that Bangladesh may need with regard to medical equipment or rehabilitation of those injured in the incident. If any patient needs further treatment in India, we can provide quick facilitation of that as well,” said the lead doctor of the Team.

The Indian doctors expressed their satisfaction with the arrangements at the burn institute and the procedures adopted by the NIBPS team.

The Indian medical team consists of two burn specialists and two nursing assistants from RML Hospital and Safdarjung Hospital, which are the two best institutes in India specializing in burn recovery and plastic surgery.

The doctors arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday and have completed four rounds of consultations at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

They will return to India on Monday after a final round of review of the progress of critical patients.

'Beijing will continue to promote healthcare cooperation'

Meanwhile, Yunus extended heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the people of Bangladesh to the Chinese medical team for their prompt response and full support in treating the injured.

He wished that the two countries maintain close cooperation and communication in the healthcare sector, so as to bring more benefits to their peoples.

Ambassador Yao extended condolences for the loss of lives, stressing that China and Bangladesh are true friends sharing "weal and woe."

He added that China stands ready to provide assistance and support to the Bangladeshi side in treating the injured within its capacity, saying Beijing will continue to promote healthcare cooperation between the two countries in knowledge and experience sharing, capacity building, and infrastructure construction.