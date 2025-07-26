Saturday, July 26, 2025

Section

Dhaka Tribune
China assures continued medical support to Bangladesh

The Chinese Embassy said the aid is part of emergency support to treat victims of the Uttara aircraft crash

Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen hands over emergency medical supplies to Bangladesh government officials, including Health Secretary Md Saidur Rahman, at a ceremony in Dhaka as part of China’s continued support following a recent aircraft crash, on Saturday, July 26, 2025. Photo: UNB
Update : 26 Jul 2025, 09:53 PM

Providing emergency medical supplies to Bangladesh, China, on Saturday, said it will continue to provide assistance within its capacity based on the needs of Bangladesh.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen on Saturday joined senior officials of the Government of Bangladesh as China handed over emergency medical supplies to Bangladesh.

Md Saidur Rahman, secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of Bangladesh, Prof Dr Md Abu Jafor, director general of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), and Mohammad Nashir Uddin, director of the National Institute of Burns and Plastic Surgery of Bangladesh, attended the event.

The medical supplies include more than 2,000 items of essential medicines and surgical instruments, which were supplied by the Foreign Affairs Office of Yunnan Province and the Wuhan Third Hospital of China.

“The handover of materials is also part of the emergency medical assistance provided by the Chinese government to the Bangladesh side in rescuing the injured from the aircraft crash accident,” said the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka.

Topics:

Bangladesh-ChinaYao WenMilestone College Plane Crash
