Jahangir: India pushing in both Bangladeshis and Rohingyas

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Saturday accused India of forcibly pushing around 1,500 Bangladeshis across the border over the past month, while also attempting to push in Rohingyas.

"The number of push-ins has decreased recently. While we are taking back our citizens, not accepting Rohingyas," he told reporters after visiting the RAB-11 office in Siddhirganj, Narayanganj.

Bangladesh has asked India to repatriate Bangladeshis through proper procedures, as Bangladesh does with Indian nationals. “But they are leaving people in forests and by rivers, which is unacceptable. We are protesting this, and it’s having some effect,” he added.

Regarding the recent mugging incident in Mohammadpur, the adviser said four suspects have been identified, three of them arrested along with a phone recovered.

A probe body has been formed, and action will be taken against all involved.