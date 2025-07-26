Saturday, July 26, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Brazil keen to ink trade deal with Bangladesh

The annual bilateral trade volume between the two countries has already exceeded $4 billion

Brazil-Bangladesh flag. Photo: Collected
Update : 26 Jul 2025, 01:42 PM

Brazil has expressed keen interest in signing a trade and economic agreement with Bangladesh to boost bilateral commercial cooperation amid shifting global economic dynamics.

President of Brazil's Central Bank Gabriel Gal¡polo conveyed the interest during his first official meeting with Bangladesh Ambassador to Brazil Dr Md Touhidul Islam held in Bras¡lia on Wednesday, according to a press release received here Saturday.

Following the meeting, the Bangladesh envoy said the annual bilateral trade volume between the two countries has already exceeded $4 billion.

In view of the recent global economic shifts and potential high tariffs imposed by the United States on both countries, Ambassador Islam highlighted the importance of establishing a formal trade framework between Bangladesh and Brazil.

He presented a concept paper during the meeting, proposing steps to reduce mutual tariffs, ease the challenges of opening Letters of Credit (LCs) in banks, and enhance two-way trade and investment.

Responding positively, the Brazilian central bank chief informed that Brazil would soon send a draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to Bangladesh as the basis for a potential trade agreement.

If finalized, the agreement is likely to be signed during the upcoming annual Brazil-Bangladesh bilateral meeting to be held in Dhaka later this year.

"This is undoubtedly a historic opportunity for Bangladesh," said the release, quoting Ambassador Islam.

He noted that amid global trade contraction, Brazil's proactive approach to deepen economic ties offers Bangladesh a timely and strategic opening, particularly as the country transitions from Least Developed Country (LDC) status. 

"As South America's largest economy, Brazil's engagement creates a unique opportunity for Bangladesh to address its post-LDC trade challenges and diversify its global trade partnerships," the ambassador added.

Topics:

BrazilBangladesh-Brazil relations
Read More

Brazilian envoy meets Fakhrul to dicuss election issues

Why did Brazil’s beef export proposal to Bangladesh fail?

Brazil's second lady calls on Dr Yunus

CA seeks enhanced bilateral ties with Brazil

Bangladesh keen to strengthen political, economic ties with Brazil

Minister: No plans to import livestock ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

Latest News

Bangladesh Embassy in Washington marks July-August Uprising 1st anniversary

Chinese medical team offers full support for Bangladesh in treating injured

UN adopts Bangladesh's landmark resolution on the Culture of Peace

Will Thailand-Cambodia border clash spiral into all-out war?

Gaza's humanitarian crisis in numbers

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x