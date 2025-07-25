Friday, July 25, 2025

Foreign missions in London pay tributes to aircraft crash victims in Bangladesh

Diplomats have conveyed their deepest condolences to the bereaved families and expressed their solidarity

Fire service personnel recovering the wreckage of the F-7 training jet that crashed at Milestone School and College. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 25 Jul 2025, 11:32 AM

Various diplomatic missions in London have expressed their heartfelt condolences following the tragic incident at Milestone School and College in Dhaka, where a training aircraft crash claimed the lives of many children.

To honour the victims and show compassion and solidarity with their families, a book of condolence was opened at the High Commission on Wednesday and Thursday.

The countries that conveyed their condolences include: Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar, India, Pakistan, Brazil, Spain, Sri Lanka, Malta, Honduras, Poland, Hungary, Trinidad & Tobago, Guatemala, Greece, Mexico, Azerbaijan, Colombia, Ghana, Bahrain, Maldives, Togo, and Algeria, said the Bangladesh High Commission in London on Friday.

Additionally, the deputy secretary-general of the Commonwealth and the International Crisis Group also expressed their sympathies.

Diplomats have conveyed their deepest condolences to the bereaved families and expressed their solidarity with the government and people of Bangladesh during this tragic time.

The High Commission extends its sincere gratitude to all those who offered their condolences and support during this difficult period of profound grief.

