China’s Hydropower Project: Dhaka eyes zero or nominal impact

China assures no water withdrawal or downstream impact from hydropower project

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain speaks to reporters at a press briefing in Dhaka, welcoming the Indian medical teams support and reaffirming the interim governments commitment to fostering bilateral ties based on reciprocity and mutual respect on Thursday, July 24, 2025. Photo: UNB
Update : 24 Jul 2025, 09:10 PM

Referring to the Chinese hydropower project on the Yarlung Zangbo River, Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain on Thursday said Bangladesh will continue its efforts to ensure there is no impact—or that the impact remains minimal, if any—on Bangladesh.

“India also has interests here. India is also looking into the matter,” he told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs while responding to a question.

“As far as our position is concerned, we want hydrological data to be shared with experts, and it should be considered judiciously. That does not mean that they will not go ahead with their dam. We will continue to try to minimize or eliminate our harm,” Adviser Hossain added.

He said Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen met him recently and explained the issues—they have come up with a new technology that will use the flow of water in several stages, and there is no plan for any water withdrawal. “So, there is nothing to get worried about.”

China on Monday conveyed to Bangladesh that the Chinese hydropower project on the Yarlung Zangbo River is solely for power generation. “China will not withdraw or use any water from the project, and the project will not affect downstream countries,” the Chinese ambassador informed the foreign affairs adviser.

“Various structures have been built on those rivers, and more will be built. We cannot stop it. We have to see that we are not harmed. If so, the impact will be limited. This effort will continue,” he said, stressing the importance of minimizing any potential negative impact on Bangladesh.

 

Bangladesh-Chinaforeign affairsMd Touhid Hossain
