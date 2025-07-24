Thursday, July 24, 2025

Milestone tragedy: Chinese medical team to arrive Dhaka Thursday evening

On Thursday morning, Yunnan Province urgently arranged a remote medical consultation session with Bangladeshi specialists

Fire service personnel recovering the wreckage of the F-7 training jet that crashed at Milestone School and College. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 24 Jul 2025, 04:53 PM

At the request of the interim government of Bangladesh, a Chinese Emergency Medical Team consisting of five burn-specialist doctors and nurses will arrive in Dhaka on Thursday evening. 

“Then they will go to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery to provide all the necessary assistance and assessment,” said the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka.

On Thursday morning, at the request of the Bangladeshi side, Yunnan Province of China urgently organized a team of experts from the Second Affiliated Hospital of Kunming Medical University to conduct a remote video consultation with the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery of Bangladesh. 

The Chinese team of experts in burn treatment, plastic surgery, pediatric nephrology and pediatric respiratory medicine joined Bangladeshi doctors to assess the conditions of several critically injured patients from the recent military aircraft crash and jointly discussed treatment plans.

