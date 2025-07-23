India to send burn-specialist medical team to Dhaka

A team of burn specialists and nurses equipped with necessary medical support from India is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka soon to assist in the treatment of victims of Monday's aircraft crash, the Indian High Commission said on Wednesday, citing the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

They will make an assessment of the condition of patients with recommendations for further treatment and specialized care in India as necessary.

“Additional medical teams may also follow, depending on their preliminary assessment and treatment,” said the Indian High Commission.

On Monday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences at the loss of lives in the tragic air crash in Dhaka and had conveyed assurances of support and assistance.

Earlier, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka formally wrote to the government of Bangladesh asking for information on any critical medical support that may be needed to be arranged in India for those injured in the tragic incident.