Japanese FM expresses condolence over loss of lives in Bangladesh jet crash

In a message to Foreign Minister Touhid, Iwaya Takeshi conveyed condolences and wished the injured a swift recovery

File image of Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi. Photo: Collected
Update : 22 Jul 2025, 09:09 PM

Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi has expressed their heartfelt condolences for those who lost their lives and their bereaved families who are in deep grief.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the loss of many precious lives in the Bangladesh Air Force jet accident in Uttara area of Dhaka,” he said in a message sent to Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain.

“I also pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured,” the message reads.

The death toll from the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) aircraft crash rose to 31 on Tuesday, according to the Inter Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR).

