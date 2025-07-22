Uttara jet crash: Chinese FM Wang Yi shocked at heavy casualties

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has expressed deep condolences for the casualties in Monday’s fighter aircraft crash in Uttara and conveyed heartfelt sympathies to their bereaved families and injured.

In a message to Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, he wished the injured a swift recovery, said the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka on Tuesday.

“I was shocked to learn that a military aircraft of Bangladesh crashed in Dhaka, which has inflicted heavy casualties,” said the Chinese foreign minister.

The death toll from the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) aircraft crash rose to 31 on Tuesday, according to the Inter Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR).