Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Modi expresses shock at loss of lives in Milestone air crash, offers support

Indian High Commission in Dhaka shared Modi’s message with the media

 

File image: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: Collected
Update : 22 Jul 2025, 11:07 AM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed deep shock and sorrow at the loss of lives, including young students, in the tragic air force training aircraft crash in Dhaka.

“Deeply shocked and saddened at the loss of lives, many of them young students, in a tragic air crash in Dhaka. Our hearts go out to the bereaved families,” he wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) this evening.

Praying for the swift recovery of those injured in the crash, Modi said: “India stands in solidarity with Bangladesh and is ready to extend all possible support and assistance.”

The Indian premier’s message was shared with the media by the Indian High Commission in Dhaka this evening.

 

Topics:

ModiMilestone College Plane Crash
Read More

Milestone jet crash: Students take to streets with 6-point demand

One-minute silence observed in all courts

All examinations under National University postponed

Official: Sufficient blood in stock for Milestone jet crash victims

Bangladesh observes state mourning for jet crash victims

Govt denies claims of hiding Milestone jet crash casualty figures

Latest News

Milestone jet crash: Students take to streets with 6-point demand

One-minute silence observed in all courts

All examinations under National University postponed

Bangladesh eying historical T20 series victory against Pakistan

Report: Extreme heat threatens lives, livelihoods of workers in Bangladesh

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x