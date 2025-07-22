Modi expresses shock at loss of lives in Milestone air crash, offers support

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed deep shock and sorrow at the loss of lives, including young students, in the tragic air force training aircraft crash in Dhaka.

“Deeply shocked and saddened at the loss of lives, many of them young students, in a tragic air crash in Dhaka. Our hearts go out to the bereaved families,” he wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) this evening.

Praying for the swift recovery of those injured in the crash, Modi said: “India stands in solidarity with Bangladesh and is ready to extend all possible support and assistance.”

The Indian premier’s message was shared with the media by the Indian High Commission in Dhaka this evening.