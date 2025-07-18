Saturday, July 19, 2025

UN rights office to open mission in Bangladesh, MoU signed

The signing of this memorandum sends an important message of the country’s commitment to human rights as a cornerstone of the transition, said Turk

Photo: Collected
Update : 18 Jul 2025, 05:08 PM

The government of Bangladesh and the UN Human Rights Office have signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to open a mission in Bangladesh to support the promotion and protection of human rights.

The memorandum was signed this week by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk and Asad Alam Siam, Foreign Secretary, on behalf of the government of Bangladesh, said the UN rights office on Friday in a press statement issued from Geneva.

“The signing of this memorandum sends an important message of the country’s commitment to human rights as a cornerstone of the transition,” said Turk.

He said it will enable his office to better support implementation of the recommendations made in our fact-finding report, as well as to engage directly on the ground with the government, civil society and others with our expertise and assistance on the fundamental reforms Bangladesh is undertaking going forward.

The new mission will offer training and technical assistance to the authorities across a range of areas, towards meeting the country’s national and international human rights commitments, as well as undertake capacity-building for government institutions and civil society actors.

Since last August, the UN Human Rights Office’s engagement with Bangladesh has significantly increased.

The office has been working with various stakeholders in advancing human rights reforms and conducting a comprehensive fact-finding inquiry into dthe eadly repression of mass protests.

Volker Turk
