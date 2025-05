37,115 Bangladeshi pilgrims reach Saudi Arabia

A total of 37,115 Bangladeshi pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia so far to perform the holy Hajj this year, according to the latest bulletin published on the Hajj portal on Saturday.

Of them, 4,564 pilgrims travelled under government management, while 32,551 opted for private arrangements.

According to help desk data, 92 flights have been operated so far — 45 by Biman Bangladesh Airlines, 31 by Saudia, and 16 by Flynas. Biman carried 18,072 pilgrims, Saudia transported 12,185, and Flynas carried 6,758 pilgrims.

Depending on moon sighting, the Hajj is expected to be held on June 5.

Flights carrying Bangladeshi pilgrims began on April 29 and will continue till May 31.

A total of 87,100 Bangladeshis are expected to travel to Saudi Arabia for Hajj this year. Of them, 5,200 are under government management, and 81,900 under private arrangements.

As of now, 77,372 visas have been issued.

Return flights are scheduled to begin on June 10 and will continue until July 10.

So far, five Bangladeshi pilgrims have died in Saudi Arabia during this year’s Hajj pilgrimage. The deceased are: Md Khalilur Rahman, 70, from Pangsa in Rajbari; Fariduzzaman, 57, from Bajitpur in Kishoreganj; Al Hamida Banu, 54, from Sadar in Panchagarh; Md Shahjahan Kabir, 60, from Mohammadpur in Dhaka; and Hafez Uddin, 73, from Bokshiganj in Jamalpur.