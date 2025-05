A total of 34,776 Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims have reached Saudi Arabia so far, according to the latest report from the Hajj office under the Religious Affairs Ministry.

According to the report, the pilgrims reached Saudi Arabia by 86 flights till 10am on Thursday.

Some 52,324 Bangladeshi pilgrims are yet to depart for the pilgrimage.

Meanwhile, 85,303 pilgrims have received their visas, while 1,797 are still waiting for visa issuance.