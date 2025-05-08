Yao: Beijing concerned by Delhi-Islamabad tensions, opposes all forms of terrorism

Describing India and Pakistan as China’s neighbours, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen on Thursday said China opposes “all forms of terrorism” and calls for an impartial investigation at an early date, noting that tensions between India and Pakistan continue to escalate.

“We urge both sides to act in the interest of peace and stability, stay calm, exercise restraint and refrain from taking actions that may further complicate the situation,” he said.

Yao said India and Pakistan are and will always be each other’s neighbours. “They’re both China’s neighbours as well.”

He mentioned that India launched military strikes on targets in Pakistan early on Wednesday, saying China finds that “regrettable” and is “concerned” about the ongoing situation.

Yao said the world today is full of turmoil, instability and uncertainty. “No matter how the international landscape may evolve, China will stand firm on the right side of history and on the side of human progress, serving as the most stable, certain and peaceful force in the world,” he added.

He noted that there are also ongoing negotiations between the United States and other economies, and pointed out that compromise does not earn respect and only by holding firm to principles and fairness and justice can countries safeguard their interests.

Ambassador Yao said China stands ready to work with Bangladesh and all parties to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, enhance coordination and jointly resist unilateral protectionism and hegemonic bullying practices, in order to uphold free trade and multilateralism and promote an inclusive economic globalisation.

He said they need to defend international fairness and justice and that China will continue to pursue peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefit and build a peaceful, safe, prosperous, beautiful and amicable community with a shared future with neighbouring countries.

The ambassador said China stands ready to support Bangladesh on matters including cooperation in South Asia, regional connectivity, the Rohingya issue and to coordinate positions in the United Nations and other multilateral forums to release the positive effects of China-Bangladesh friendship to the region and the world, maintain peace and stability in South Asia, and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries.

Moving forward, he said, they will walk side by side on the path toward their respective national modernisation.

Guided by the consensus reached by the two leaders, the envoy said, China is ready to work with Bangladesh to start anew from the 50th anniversary, to renew their traditional friendship, strengthen strategic communication, deepen practical cooperation, promote people-to-people bonds and advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

“Let’s work together to lift the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership to a new level, and embark on the next golden 50 years of China-Bangladesh relations,” said Ambassador Yao.

Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) organised the country lecture on “Five Decades of Bangladesh-China Relations: Towards a New Height” at the BIISS auditorium, where Yao was speaking.