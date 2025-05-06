Dhaka seeks peace, not conflict, Touhid tells Pakistan FM

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain on Tuesday said he has conveyed to his Pakistani counterpart that Bangladesh seeks peace and wants to avoid any form of conflict in the region.

Touhid highlighted the importance of dialogue in finding a solution to any problem during his telephone conversation with Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

“Since the Pakistan foreign minister phoned me, I told him we want peace. We do not want to see any conflict here,” he told reporters when asked about his conversation with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Dar on Monday night.

Asked whether the message will be conveyed to India, Hossain replied: “If India wants to know anything from me, I will tell Delhi exactly the same thing. I do not need to say anything in advance.”

The adviser said the Pakistani minister called to brief him on the steps Islamabad has taken following recent developments in the region.

“He did not ask for support or any particular reaction. I simply said peace needs to prevail and that steps should be taken to de-escalate tensions. No incident should take place that can escalate the tensions. It is our expectation. We want a solution to any problem through dialogue,” said the adviser.

The adviser, during the telephone conversation, expressed concern regarding the current situation in the region and stressed the importance of exercising restraint by all parties.

Touhid also emphasised the need for de-escalation, according to the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan shared the information through its X handle at 10:41pm on Monday.

Dar briefed the adviser on the escalating regional tensions resulting from India’s allegations and unilateral measures, including its arbitrary decision to suspend provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty.

Both sides reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further strengthening Pakistan-Bangladesh bilateral relations and emphasised the need for maintaining regular high-level engagements.

They also discussed opportunities to enhance cooperation in regional and multilateral forums.