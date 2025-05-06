Asif Nazrul: Efforts underway to enhance legal immigration in Italy

Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul on Tuesday said that efforts are underway to expand legal immigration across European countries, including Italy.

To support this initiative, several groundbreaking measures have already been taken, such as the signing of Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with six European nations, including Portugal and Austria.

The adviser said this at the MoU signing ceremony on migration and mobility between Bangladesh and Italy at his ministry’s conference room.

Asif Nazrul put pen on the papers on behalf of Bangladesh while Italy's Home Minister Matteo Piantedosi from his country.

Bangladesh signed MoU with Italy for the first time to stop illegal immigration and increase legal immigration.

The adviser said: “Our initiative aims to expand migration through legal channels and to ensure that those seeking to go to Italy can travel safely and secure fair wages."

Mentioning that Italy will take both seasonal and non-seasonal people, he said: “We plan to form a joint working group. They will meet once a year.”

“We have a technical training center, where Italy can teach our employees the Italian language and we are working on it,” he added.

Responding to journalists' inquiries about the number of people to be sent to Italy and the sectors they will join, Asif Nazrul said: “The MoU does not specify such details. However, the existing quota will be increased and Italy will consider expanding it further."

Referring to the long-standing relationship between Bangladesh and Italy, Matteo Piantedosi said: “We consistently encourage workers to use legal channels. The Italian government has long been committed to this effort. With the signing of this MoU, the bond between the two countries will grow even stronger."

Regarding his recent visit to Saudi Arabia, Asif Nazrul informed reporters that an opportunity has been created to legalize female workers currently residing in the country without proper documentation.

He added that productive discussions have taken place with the Saudi government about sending more skilled and unskilled workers from Bangladesh.

The adviser mentioned that discussions were also held with the Jordanian government regarding the expansion of male worker recruitment in Jordan.

Additionally, female workers in Jordan who have become undocumented due to various reasons, including changes in their place of employment, can contact the relevant authorities and legalize their status through confession, he said.

He added that this process will allow them to obtain legal status smoothly, whereas failure to do so may lead to significant difficulties.

Dr Neyamat Ullah Bhuiyan, senior secretary of the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, described the MoU as a historic milestone in facilitating employment opportunities for Bangladeshis in Italy.