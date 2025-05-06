Tuesday, May 06, 2025

Yunus urges more youth participation in politics

'We are encouraging young people to join politics; otherwise, they cannot play an active role in policymaking,' the chief adviser told visiting political activists from Norway

A group of young political activists from different political parties of Norway called on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest house Jamuna today. Photo: Facebook/Chief Adviser GOB
Update : 06 May 2025, 07:28 PM

Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday urged young people to participate more in political activities to translate their dreams into realities and bring meaningful changes to their respective societies.

The chief adviser made the call when a group of young political activists from different political parties of Norway called on him at the State Guest House Jamuna in the capital.

“We are encouraging young people to join politics; otherwise, they cannot play an active role in policymaking,” the chief adviser told the visiting political activists.

The visiting Norwegian delegates included Najma Ahmed, deputy leader of the Socialist Youth League; Fawzi Warsame, international leader of AUF and member of the Central Board; Dane Skofterud, member of the Centre Party; Ola Svenneby, member of the Conservative Party; Hadle Rasmus Bjuland, member of the Christian Democrats; Tobias Stokkeland, member of the Green Party-affiliated group Green Youth; and Thyra Håkonsløkken, former leader of Young Liberals of Innlandet.

Yunus inquired about their political backgrounds, visions and activities. He also asked them about the percentage of youth participation in the mainstream politics of Norway.

The visiting political activists shared their experiences of meeting young people in Bangladesh, saying that many of these young Bangladeshis have never been able to vote in their lifetime.

They asked what the interim government of Bangladesh is doing to ensure their voting rights.

“The main commitment of the new government is systematic reforms. For the last 15 years, people could not vote. Across three terms, a fake voting system was in place; while authorities claimed it was a huge success, in reality, no one could vote. So the reform of institutions is necessary to ensure young people can exercise their voting rights,” said the chief adviser.

Calling the country’s political environment “old-fashioned,” he said the main challenge the interim government is facing is “cleaning the mess” it inherited.

“Creating new structure in the new beginning by picking up pieces from rubble is the challenge,” said the chief adviser.

“This is a transitional period for us. I just hope this transition will be short,” he added.

Muhammad YunusNorwayBangladesh Politics
