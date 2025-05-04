Substantial progress made in UAE visa resumption for Bangladeshis

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has made significant progress in resuming visa issuance for Bangladeshi nationals, following sustained diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

UAE Ambassador to Bangladesh Abdulla Ali Abdulla AlHmoudi called on the chief adviser’s special envoy, Lutfey Siddiqi, at his office in Dhaka on Sunday, when they discussed the issue.

The ambassador expressed appreciation for Lutfey's active engagement with the UAE government in recent weeks, which included over half a dozen ministerial visits focusing on issues ranging from visa facilitation to investment cooperation.

AlHmoudi informed the special envoy that the UAE Embassy in Dhaka is now issuing between 30 and 50 visit visas daily.

Additionally, bulk visa processing for business delegations has been expedited, enhancing people-to-people and commercial exchanges, he said.

In a major development, the UAE Ministry of Human Resources has reactivated its online system for skilled employment visas.

As a result, visas for professionals such as marketing managers and hotel staff have been issued in recent weeks, said a press release from the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing.

Furthermore, 500 visas for security guards have already been granted, with another 1,000 approved and set for issuance shortly.

It is expected that the UAE will progressively ease visa restrictions further over time.

The ambassador also assured Dhaka of continued flexibility in considering humanitarian and compassionate cases flagged by the Bangladeshi authorities.

Lutfey welcomed the developments and thanked AlHmoudi for his openness and support.

He also expressed gratitude for the launch of negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), noting that the two sides have already agreed on terms of reference.

A high-level UAE cabinet delegation is scheduled to visit Bangladesh later this month to further advance bilateral cooperation.