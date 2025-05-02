Friday, May 02, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

MoFA disowns ex-army official’s remarks on India

Bangladesh remains firmly committed to the peaceful coexistence of all nations, affirmed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs 

File image of Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Photo: Collected
Update : 02 May 2025, 06:14 PM

The government on Friday clarified that the recent remarks made by Major General (Retd) ALM Fazlur Rahman on his personal social media account were expressed solely in a personal capacity.

"The comments do not reflect the position or policies of the government of Bangladesh, and as such, the government neither endorses nor supports such rhetoric in any form or manner," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a media release.

The government urged all concerned to refrain from associating the state with the personal views expressed by Major General (Retd) ALM Fazlur Rahman.

Bangladesh remains firmly committed to the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, mutual respect, and the peaceful coexistence of all nations, the ministry added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, however, did not mention what Fazlur Rahman had written on his social media account.

On Tuesday, Major General (Retd) ALM Fazlur Rahman suggested on his official Facebook page that if India were to attack Pakistan, Bangladesh should seize the opportunity to occupy the Seven Sister States in northeastern India.

He further said that Bangladesh should initiate discussions with China to establish a joint military arrangement in preparation for such a move.

Topics:

Bangladesh-IndiaMinistry of Foreign Affairs
Read More

Chinese business delegation to visit Bangladesh soon

Islamabad briefs Dhaka on India-Pakistan tensions

Ambassador Sufiur Rahman made special assistant to CA

BNP calls for equal, respectful relations with India

Delhi rejects Dhaka's remarks on Murshidabad Muslim rights

Pakistan foreign secretary in Dhaka for first FOC since 2010

Latest News

Tourists flock to Kuakata during three-day holiday

Barisal’s hog plum gets GI recognition

NCP: No election before Awami League is tried and banned

RSF: Global Press Freedom at all-time low in 2025

Trump cuts funding to US public broadcasters NPR and PBS

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x