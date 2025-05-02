MoFA disowns ex-army official’s remarks on India

The government on Friday clarified that the recent remarks made by Major General (Retd) ALM Fazlur Rahman on his personal social media account were expressed solely in a personal capacity.

"The comments do not reflect the position or policies of the government of Bangladesh, and as such, the government neither endorses nor supports such rhetoric in any form or manner," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a media release.

The government urged all concerned to refrain from associating the state with the personal views expressed by Major General (Retd) ALM Fazlur Rahman.

Bangladesh remains firmly committed to the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, mutual respect, and the peaceful coexistence of all nations, the ministry added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, however, did not mention what Fazlur Rahman had written on his social media account.

On Tuesday, Major General (Retd) ALM Fazlur Rahman suggested on his official Facebook page that if India were to attack Pakistan, Bangladesh should seize the opportunity to occupy the Seven Sister States in northeastern India.

He further said that Bangladesh should initiate discussions with China to establish a joint military arrangement in preparation for such a move.