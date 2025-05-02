13,191 Bangladeshis leave for Hajj in three days, one death reported

In the past three days, a total of 13,191 individuals (including management personnel) have traveled to Mecca and Medina to perform the holy Hajj, during which one pilgrim passed away.

The deceased pilgrim has been identified as Khalilur Rahman, according to information from the Bangladesh Hajj Management.

Of the 13,191 pilgrims, 3,738 went under government management, while 9,453 traveled under private management, it added.

Sources report that Hajj flights began on Tuesday. So far, 32 flights have carried 13,191 pilgrims to Mecca and Medina.

Of these, 14 flights were operated by Biman Bangladesh Airlines, nine by Saudia, and another nine by Flynas, as per sources.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has transported 5,811 pilgrims, while Saudia has carried 3,574, and Flynas has carried 3,806 pilgrims, they added.

This year, a total of 87,100 individuals from Bangladesh are set to perform Hajj.