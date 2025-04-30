Home adviser: Japan's partnership in agricultural development to be further enhanced

Home and Agriculture Adviser Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said the partnership with Japan will be further intensified for agricultural development.

“Japan's partnership in the development of Bangladesh's agricultural sector will be further increased in the coming days,” he said during a meeting with Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh SAIDA Shinichi at the Home Ministry office at Bangladesh Secretariat on Wednesday afternoon.

Describing Japan as one of the main partners and a tested friend in the development of Bangladesh, Jahangir said that through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the country has been extensively supporting the development of Bangladesh's agricultural sector.

“The meeting discussed cooperation in the agricultural sector between the two countries, especially in processing and marketing of agricultural products, post-harvest management and conservation of crops, climate and smart agriculture, irrigation and water management,” said a press release.

It also discussed Bangladesh's participation in the International Horticulture Expo to be held in Yokohama, Japan in 2027, the meeting of the Joint Working Group on Agriculture, security and law and order situation, police reform, cooperation in traffic management, and the issue of national parliamentary elections, among other issues of the mutual interest.

Welcoming the ambassador at the beginning of the meeting, the adviser said that Japan is one of the closest friends of Bangladesh.

“This relationship will be further strengthened in the coming days,” he said.

Thanking the adviser, the ambassador said that the “International Horticulture Expo” will be held in Yokohama, Japan, in 2027.

He invited Bangladesh to participate in this international expo.

Jahangir also said that Bangladesh is a major agricultural country, and Japan is a country that uses the latest technology in the agricultural sector.

“Therefore, Japan can cooperate in the agricultural sector of Bangladesh, especially in the areas of processing and marketing of agricultural products, post-harvest management and preservation of crops, climate and smart agriculture, irrigation and water management,” he said.

He also said that Japan can cooperate in the preservation of agricultural products in Bangladesh by setting up modern cold storage and providing cooling vans.

“Moreover, Japan can help us with modern agricultural equipment and machinery,” he said.

The agriculture adviser called upon Japan to cooperate by providing technical assistance for the manufacture of modern agricultural equipment and machinery in Bangladesh.

The ambassador said that the last meeting of the Joint Working Group of the two countries on agriculture was held in Tokyo, Japan, in May 2024.

“The next meeting in this regard needs to be organized quickly,” the envoy said.

In response, Jahangir said that the next meeting of the Joint Working Group may be held in Dhaka in October or November this year.

“Bangladesh will provide all kinds of cooperation in organizing this meeting,” he said.

In response to the ambassador's question regarding the law and order situation and security in Bangladesh, Jahangir, also the home adviser, said that the law and order situation in Dhaka is currently improving gradually.

“However, there is room for further improvement, and we are trying in this regard,” he said.

When asked about the law and order situation during the next parliamentary elections, the adviser said: "There is no chance of the law and order situation deteriorating at that time.”

Regarding the capability and credibility of the police, he said: "The capability, morale and credibility of the police have increased a lot compared to the situation after August 5."

He has sought Japan's assistance in modern traffic management.

He also requested Japan to provide assistance to the River Police and the Bangladesh Coast Guard with patrol vessels and modern equipment.

The ambassador said that Japan will nominate a member of the executive committee for the next Interpol election.

The adviser assured Bangladesh of full support for Japan in this position.

The meeting was attended by concerned officials of the Ministry of Agriculture and the Japanese Embassy.