EU backs democratic oversight in Bangladesh’s financial governance

European Union (EU) Ambassador to Bangladesh Michael Miller on Wednesday said they are working to ensure that the next Bangladeshi parliament will provide comprehensive democratic oversight and accountability in relation to the country’s finances.

Speaking at a high-level event in Dhaka to highlight the EU's support to Bangladesh on Public Financial Management (PFM), he reaffirmed the strength of the EU’s partnership with Bangladesh and its commitment to supporting reforms.

The envoy emphasized the EU’s role as a steadfast friend and reliable partner of Bangladesh, contributing to stronger institutions and inclusive development.

"The European Union stands with Bangladesh at this pivotal moment. We support the delivery of an ambitious reform agenda," said Ambassador Miller.

He added that the EU is already helping Bangladesh digitize tax policy management and returns, and is reinforcing the work of the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General (OCAG) as an independent authority — essential for ensuring that structural reforms remain in place.

Speaking as the chief guest, Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed underlined the significance of continued reform and the value of the longstanding partnership between Bangladesh and the European Union in driving change across key governance sectors.

The event was attended by Md Nurul Islam, comptroller and auditor general of Bangladesh; Md Abdur Rahman Khan, chairman of the National Board of Revenue; Dr Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder, secretary of the Finance Division; and Md Mizanur Rahman, secretary of the Bangladesh Parliament Secretariat.

Representatives of the three institutions delivered presentations highlighting key achievements, lessons learned, and plans to sustain reform efforts over the long term.

The EU-funded program is playing a key role in improving institutional governance and financial accountability in Bangladesh, according to the EU Embassy in Dhaka.

The EU is focusing its support on enhancing the performance of three crucial national institutions.

Support to the National Board of Revenue has contributed to improving domestic revenue mobilization.

At the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of Bangladesh, the program has helped strengthen external audit functions.

The Bangladesh Parliament Secretariat has received targeted assistance aimed at enabling more effective support to the Financial Oversight Committees of Parliament in scrutinizing public expenditure.

These three institutions are central to building stronger public financial management — ensuring that public funds are collected efficiently, audited independently, and used transparently.

The Technical Assistance program, funded by the EU and implemented by DT Global, is advancing the Government of Bangladesh’s PFM Reform Plan.

Through continued cooperation and investment in institutional reform, the EU is helping to build a future where public finances in Bangladesh are transparent, accountable, and responsive to the needs of citizens — fostering trust, supporting development, and promoting long-term prosperity.