Chinese business delegation to visit Bangladesh soon

Bangladesh-China Relations. Photo: Freepik
Update : 29 Apr 2025, 09:15 PM

A large business delegation from China will be visiting Bangladesh soon, manifesting strong economic ties between the two countries, Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin has said.

The 100-member Chinese business delegation will be led by the commerce minister of China.

Expressing satisfaction at the ease of visa processing, Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin underlined that the affordable airfare on Dhaka-Kunming flights would further encourage Bangladeshi patients to seek treatment in China.

Bangladesh thanked the government of China for offering special medical treatment facilities for Bangladeshi patients in Kunming.

Bangladesh also requested the Chinese government to increase the number of scholarships provided by Chinese universities to Bangladeshi students.

The issues were discussed when Peng Xiubin, director general of the Bureau of Southeast and South Asian Affairs at the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC), met the foreign secretary at his office this week.

The Rohingya issue was also discussed at the meeting, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The foreign secretary reiterated Bangladesh’s firm support for the One-China principle and expressed satisfaction with the successful visits of Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain to China, noting that their fruitful interactions with counterparts have enhanced cooperation in several areas, including trade, investment, health, and education.

The director general appreciated the warm and friendly attitude of the people of Bangladesh towards China and said the Chinese government and the Communist Party of China would stand with the people of Bangladesh in their pursuit of economic development and growth.

Referring to the recent successful visit of the chief adviser to China and the fruitful discussion with President Xi Jinping, Peng said Bangladesh is an important partner and a trusted friend.

He added that China would work to strengthen bilateral trade, continue to support infrastructure development, and enhance cultural cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

Peng reiterated China’s strong support for Bangladesh as a close neighbour and development partner under its neighbourhood diplomacy policy.

He noted that contact between the political parties of the two countries is an important pillar of the Bangladesh-China relationship, and the Communist Party of China (CPC) looks forward to expanding such exchanges to include think tanks and academia.

The foreign secretary thanked the Chinese government for its continued support and expressed gratitude to the director general of the International Department Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC) for visiting Bangladesh.

Topics:

Ministry of Foreign AffairsRohingya crisisBangladesh-China Relations
