Yunus agrees to enhance connectivity with Baku, seeks Azerbaijan investment

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday agreed to increase connectivity with Azerbaijan aiming to boost trade and commerce and increase the exchange of scholarship programmes for students.

The chief adviser also laid emphasis on opening an embassy of Azerbaijan in Dhaka and launching a direct flight between Dhaka and Baku when Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elnur Israfil oglu Mammadov met him at the State Guest House Jamuna in the afternoon.

“For Bangladeshi students, Azerbaijan is a remote country,” the chief adviser told the visiting deputy minister.

He said a direct flight would allow Bangladeshi students to pursue studies in the field of energy, while Azerbaijani students would also feel encouraged to learn from Bangladesh's textile sector.

Prof Yunus said opening an embassy in Dhaka would also end the visa hassle.

“Increasing your presence in Bangladesh is important for us to have a closer relationship,” said the chief adviser.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral ties between Bangladesh and Azerbaijan, particularly in areas of trade, investment, energy, education, technology, infrastructure and cultural exchanges.

During the talks, the chief adviser recalled his meeting with Ilham Heydar oglu Aliyev, president of Azerbaijan, on the sidelines of COP29 held in Baku in November last year.

He congratulated the government of Azerbaijan for successfully hosting the COP29 conference.

Prof Yunus also requested the Azerbaijan deputy foreign minister to convey his thanks to President Aliyev for sending a high-level delegation to Bangladesh in line with the decision of their meeting in Baku.

The chief adviser urged Azerbaijan investors to invest in Bangladesh and take advantage of Bangladesh's huge human resources.

“We invite your investors to explore the potential of Bangladesh. We have nearly 180 million people, and half the population are young. So, there will be no shortage of workers if you set up any industry here,” he said.

The Azerbaijani deputy minister said his country wants to develop strategic relations with Bangladesh ahead of the 35th anniversary of Dhaka-Baku diplomatic relations in two years’ time.

“We are here to deepen our ties,” said Deputy Minister Mammadov.

Deputy Foreign Minister Mammadov also gave the chief adviser an overview of the Azerbaijan Service and Assessment Network (ASAN) and Agency for Sustainable and Operational Social Security (DOST) models of Azerbaijan to curb corruption and increase efficiency, transparency and effectiveness in public service delivery.

The chief adviser appreciated the ASAN and DOST service concepts and expressed hope to explore the possibility of replicating the platforms in Bangladesh.

The deputy foreign minister handed over an invitation from the president of Azerbaijan to the chief adviser for participation in the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization to be held in Azerbaijan in July 2025.