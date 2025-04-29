First Hajj flight arrives in Jeddah with 414 pilgrims

This year’s first Hajj flight from Bangladesh arrived at the Hajj Terminal of King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday.

The flight, operated by Saudia Airlines and carrying 414 pilgrims, arrived at the airport at 7:30am local time, according to a press release issued by the Bangladesh Embassy in Saudi Arabia.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Md Delwar Hossain, welcomed the pilgrims at the airport.

The Consul General of Bangladesh in Jeddah, Md Mainul Kabir, and Hajj Counsellor Md Jahirul Islam, along with other officials from the mission, were also present at the airport.

Saudi Civil Aviation Adviser Engineer Mazen Jawahar, Director of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah Salman Al Belabi, and other ministry officials were present at the airport to welcome the pilgrims.

Extending their best wishes to the arriving pilgrims, the Bangladesh ambassador assured that the Bangladesh missions in Saudi Arabia and the Hajj Mission would remain at the service of Bangladeshi pilgrims throughout their stay.

The pilgrims expressed their gratitude and appreciation for the warm reception and well-organized arrangements.

Earlier in Dhaka, Monday evening, Religious Affairs Adviser Dr AFM Khalid Hossain formally inaugurated the Hajj Flight-2025 operations at the Ashkona Hajj Camp in the capital.

Religious Affairs Secretary AKM Aftab Hossain Pramanik presided over the inaugural ceremony, while the Additional Secretary of the Hajj Division Md Matiul Islam, delivered the welcome address.

Civil Aviation and Tourism Adviser Sheikh Bashir Uddin, Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Nasreen Jahan, Chargé d’Affaires of the Saudi Embassy in Dhaka Abdulaziz Fahad M Al Ibrahim, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Air Vice-Marshal Md Monjur Kabir Bhuiyan, and Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) President Syed Golam Sarwar, along with Secretary General Farid Ahmad Majumder, also spoke as special guests.

On the first day, 10 flights of Biman Bangladesh Airlines and Saudia will transport a total of 4,180 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia—eight flights to King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and two flights to Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah.

This year, Bangladesh’s national flag carrier Biman, along with Saudi Arabian airlines Saudia and Flynas, will operate a total of 232 pre-Hajj flights to transport Bangladeshi pilgrims.

Biman Bangladesh will operate 118 flights, carrying 44,307 pilgrims; Saudia will run 80 flights, transporting 32,740 pilgrims; and Flynas will operate 34 flights for 13,065 pilgrims.

Pre-Hajj flights are scheduled to conclude by May 31, with return flights set to begin on June 10, after the completion of the Hajj rituals.

A total of 87,100 Bangladeshi pilgrims are expected to travel to Saudi Arabia this year, including 5,200 under government management and 81,900 under private arrangements.

Subject to moon sighting, Hajj is likely to be observed on June 5.

A new mobile application featuring transport and other essential services for pilgrims has been launched this year.

Additionally, pilgrims are being provided with pre-paid Hajj cards and mobile SIM cards with roaming facilities.