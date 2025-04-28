Japan provides $3.5m for Rohingyas, host communities in Bangladesh

Japan has provided the International Organization for Migration (IOM) with $3.5 million to improve the living conditions of the Rohingyas and host communities in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char.

An Exchange of Notes was signed by Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Saida Shinichi and chief of mission, IOM Bangladesh, Lance Bonneau on Sunday, said a press release issued by the Japanese Embassy on Monday.

The project will reach approximately 500,000 Rohingyas and individuals from the host community in Cox's Bazar district and Bhasan Char, focusing on interventions in site management and site development, protection, shelter and non-food items, LPG distribution, and water, sanitation, and hygiene.

Ambassador Saida expressed his hope that the support from the Japanese government would improve the living conditions of both Rohingya refugees and host communities.

"These five sectors are fundamental to improving the protection, quality of life, and resilience of both Rohingya refugees and host communities. Japan will continue to work towards sustainable solutions and will cooperate with international organizations such as IOM," said Ambassador Saida after the signing.

IOM Bangladesh's chief of mission said that, in its eighth year, the spotlight on the ongoing Rohingya humanitarian crisis in Bangladesh has faded, though the needs remain immense.

"This contribution will enable IOM and partners to continue responding to the critical life-saving needs of the refugees by providing water and shelter and improving the lives of the refugees and their host communities by providing protection services, livelihoods support, and strengthening their resilience to climate-related disasters and other challenges they face," he said.

In close coordination with the Government of Bangladesh and partners, he said, IOM remains steadfast in its support to the Rohingyas and the host communities in Bangladesh.

Since the beginning of the emergency in August 2017, Japan has been a steady supporter of the Rohingya response in Bangladesh, contributing over $250 million to IOM and other UN agencies as well as NGOs in Bangladesh, including through this new funding.